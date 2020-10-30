Students at the Midd-West High School will study remotely next week after a third student's test came back positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
Additionally, Warrior Run became the latest school district to have a positive COVID-19 test when superintendent Alan Hack said a high school student has returned a positive test.
According Midd-West Superintendent Rick Musselman, Midd-West will shut its high school next week and students will have online classes only. Students at the district's other schools will attend in person.
Three students and one teacher have had confirmed positive tests for the novel coronavirus, Musselman said. Two students got back negative tests, while another student is now showing COVID symptoms and will be tested.
Hack said Friday afternoon a Warrior Run high school student who was last in school on Oct. 23 is now positive. Schools will remain open, Hack said.
"After consulting the PA Department of Health (DOH) and based on the facts surrounding the case, it has been determined that there has been no exposure to other students or staff members," he said. "Thank you to the student's family, our school health professionals, and our school administration for their swift response in this matter."
Confirmed positive cases have been in Danville, Line Mountain, Midd-West, Milton, Mount Carmel, Selinsgrove, Shamokin and Shikellamy school districts. Danville, Midd-West, Milton and Mount Carmel have all temporarily closed schools at some point this year following positive tests.