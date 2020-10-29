Two of the six Midd-West High School students tested for COVID-19 are positive and Superintendent Rick Musselman said Thursday afternoon the high school would remain closed on Friday.
School officials are awaiting results on the other four students, Musselman said.
District officials closed the school Thursday after a teacher received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. All high school students will study remotely until the results are known.
The Middle School, Middleburg Elementary and West Snyder Elementary school buildings will remain open, he said.
The teacher who tested positive for the virus on Sunday informed school officials that she may have been infected after attending church services where some members also came down with COVID-19, he said.
Midd-West School District is the fourth Valley school district to close a school due to COVID-19 test results.
Midd-West will still host a football game against Shikellamy on Friday, Musselman said.