Middleburg Police Chief Tony Jordan is "very ill" with COVID-19, acting mayor and borough council president Heidi Potter said Wednesday.
Mifflinburg police officer Mark Bailey was appointed Tuesday night to serve as interim chief in Middleburg during Jordan's absence, Potter said.
Jordan fell ill earlier this month and went into the hospital about 1 1/2 weeks ago, Potter said.
"I understand he is very ill," she said.
Jordan joined the borough police department in March 1980 and oversees two other officers.
Borough Administrator Elizabeth Paige said the temporary appointment was made by Potter who herself was named acting mayor following the resignation in December of former mayor Debra Bilger. Bilger was hired as the Snyder County director of Elections last year.