An organized LGBTQ rally scheduled for Sunday in Mifflinburg may still go on even though borough council members did not approve a permit requested by "The I Am Alliance" group.
During the meeting, a motion was made to deny the request for a permit and that motion died without a second. Without a motion passed in order to allow the event, the rally is not allowed to take place.
Councilwoman Linda Lewis made the motion to deny the request for the use of the park, Mayor David Cooney said.
Councilman Duane Zimmerman asked to table the motion but officials decided to give the group a decision.
Cooney said the reason council denied the request was because officials were told the event may draw 400 people.
"We are following Gov. Tom Wolf's guidelines of not having more than 250 people gathered outside," he said. "The borough is complying with the order."
One of the organizers, Anne Coyne, 23, of Selinsgrove, said she and others met with Cooney to discuss the logistics of the event.
"We have been meeting with Mayor (David) Cooney about holding the event on 4th and Chestnut Street but we couldn't come to an agreement on the details so we applied for a permit for the park," Coyne said after the meeting.
Coyne said the group asked to reserve a pavilion but when it came time to vote, council members didn't speak up and a motion to deny the approval failed.
"Their concerns were safety and social distancing," Coyne said. "We understand that because of COVID-19, but we had plans in place."
Coyne said she was working with other organizers and they would not stop the "pressure on Mifflinburg officials" to allow the event to take place.
"We want to move forward showing support for the LGBTQ community," Coyne said. "We recognize the safety concerns but there is a broader safety concern that LGBTQ people living in the Valley are not safe and haven't been safe and that needs to be addressed as well."
Coyne said the group has the right to use public property and even though Mifflinburg officials may have denied the request for the park, said to not be surprised if the group shows up in a public place to hold the rally.
"We have a right to public property and to protest peacefully and we will not take off the pressure for Sunday’s event," she said. "Even though they are saying no, we may very well still show up in Mifflinburg and we will make it safe and peaceful."
Cooney said he hopes the group follows Wolf's orders.
"If they come we will cross that bridge when we come to it," Cooney said. "We hope it doesn't come to that. We are hoping for voluntary compliance."
The event was planned in the wake of a mask-wearing policy posted at Wenger's Grocery Outlet in the borough which asked customers to respect anyone wearing a mask or not wearing a mask in the store and stated the LGBTQ lifestyle "spreads deadly disease and sickness."
At the store Saturday, there was no sign and workers, who had been seen not wearing masks previously, were masked.