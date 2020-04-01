Two Sheetz convenience stores in the Valley are among nearly 300 Sheetz locations that will begin providing free food on Thursday to help children and families in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kidz Meal Bagz program will include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink. Sheetz locations in Mifflinburg and Danville are participating.
Families interested in taking advantage of the program should go to participating Sheetz locations and ask an employee at the register for a meal, according to a release from the chain. Families will be offered one bag per child. Meals will be available daily while supplies last.
“The spread of COVID-19 and subsequent school closures has left many children across the communities we serve without a reliable food source,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “It is our hope Sheetz’s Kidz Meal Bagz program will make a small difference and provide nourishment to those in need during these uncertain times.”
The program will start Thursday and be available for at least two weeks. The program will be reevaluated based on community need at that point.