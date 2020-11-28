Additional cases of COVID-19 within the Mifflinburg Area School District led school leaders to shift elementary students to remote education temporarily.
Announced Wednesday, Superintendent Dan Lichtel said students in kindergarten through fifth grade would attend school remotely when the holiday break ends Tuesday. As it stands, remote education for elementary students runs through Dec. 1-9 with in-person instruction resuming Dec. 10.
The district previously announced students in grades six through 12 would learn remotely Dec. 1-9 due to cases of COVID-19.
For the elementary cases, Lichtel said two bus drivers and an individual “whom works with our students at the Elementary School” tested positive. Everyone in the district who meets the Pennsylvania Department of Health criteria for exposure was contacted and directed to self-quarantine for 14 days, Lichtel said.
“Through contact tracing, we have determined that this will impact our ability to maintain adequate staff availability for both the Elementary and Intermediate levels for the immediate period after the Thanksgiving break,” Lichtel said.
There will be limited in-person school activities at the elementary beginning Wednesday, Lichtel said. District families were to be informed about student meals, individualized education plans and extracurriculars.