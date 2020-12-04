The Mifflinburg Area School District extended its temporary period of remote learning for all students through Jan. 8. In-person instruction tentatively resumes Jan. 11.
The district school board approved the extension when directors met Thursday night as cases of COVID-19 continue to mount in Union County. They also approved implementing a three-hour early dismissal each Wednesday once in-person instruction resumes.
"We don’t want to head into a holiday season where we’re contributing to the spread of the virus. We don't want to ruin the holidays. We’re hoping this measure will get us through this season," Superintendent Dan Lichtel said.
Lichtel explained that the early dismissal allows teachers to prepare and plan digital instruction and materials.
Like Lewisburg Area and other school districts, Mifflinburg Area submitted an attestation to the Pennsylvania Department of Education pledging that the school district will comply and enforce the latest pandemic health-safety guidance. The attestation allows districts that submit attestations to avoid going to full remote instruction and cancel extracurricular activities and athletics.
As a result, all student-athletes will be required to wear face masks during practice and competition for winter sports except swimming. The requirement complies with an updated order effective Nov. 18 from Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine that mandates everyone wear masks indoors and outdoors when away from home.
“Many people don’t like it including me,” Lichtel said of masking requirements for student-athletes. “I’m not convinced it will work really well,” he said specifically about competing while wearing masks.
Lichtel said he expects competitions will be canceled if schools choose not to abide by the masking requirement.
According to Lichtel, the district’s decision to extend its period of remote instruction isn’t solely about a growing number of cases. Rather, quarantine mandates from the state are creating staffing shortages.
Lichtel said 34 district staff currently either contracted COVID-19 or were told to quarantine because they were exposed to someone who tested positive.
“In some cases, one person tests positive and I’ve got four to five staff members who are then told to stay home for two weeks. They may not even have symptoms. That really hampers our ability to run the school.”
Internet connectivity hampers some asymptomatic staffers in quarantine from working from home and the district is working to address that issue, Lichtel said. Staffing shortages may have caused classes to combine under prior circumstances but in the pandemic, Lichtel said, creating larger groups isn’t an option for in-person education.