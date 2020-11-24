Students in grades six through 12 in the Mifflinburg Area School District will receive instruction remotely Dec. 1 through Dec. 9 following three positive COVID-19 cases, according to Superintendent Dan Lichtel.
Lichtel said a bus driver, a support staff member in a CSIU-operated program and one high school staff member tested positive.
“Even though these are not all Mifflinburg employees, they each provide valuable interaction with our students in our operations,” Lichtel said in a statement.
Anyone who meets the criteria for exposure have been contacted and informed to self-quarantine. Contact tracing revealed a number of other staff members will need to isolate, leading to a staffing shortage in the middle and high schools and the decision to go to a remote learning model.
“At this point, our elementary and intermediate schools are expected to continue operating as they have been,” he said.