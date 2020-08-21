MIFFLINBURG — Directors of the Mifflinburg Area School District called for a special meeting next week to reconsider starting the 2020-21 school year with in-person instruction or switch to a hybrid or remote-learning model, according to Superintendent Dan Lichtel.
The virtual meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. A link for the public to join the Zoom meeting is available on the district website: www.mifflinburg.org.
Directors voted last week to delay students’ return to district building until Sept. 8. The district had been set to reopen Aug. 20. The delay was approved after Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine recommended both Mifflinburg and Lewisburg adopt remote-learning models to start the school year, citing rising case counts of COVID-19.
Lewisburg, like Mifflinburg, currently is giving students the choice either to attend in-person or remotely. Lewisburg students return on a staggered schedule on Sept. 9 and 10.