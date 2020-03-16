A plan is in development to provide meals to students of the Mifflinburg Area School District during the state-mandated school closure.
Lichtel said district officials are working today with “community partners” to finalize the procedure to provide meals, perhaps in a “grab-and-go situation.”
“I’m confident within a day or two we’ll be able to put meals out,” Lichtel said.
School buildings are open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Wednesday for students and staff to retrieve personal items, according to Superintendent Dan Lichtel.
There are no plans to enact remote education, however, parents are encouraged to use online resources to engage their students in learning at home.
“Our teachers were asked to communicate with families and offer supplemental learning opportunities,” Lichtel said.
The spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 moved Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday to close all public schools beginning today (Monday, March 16). The closure is one of many measures meant to protect the public and mitigate further infection.
All Mifflinburg Area School District activities are suspended, postponed or cancelled.
The school district sent emails and placed robo-calls to parents and guardians.
“I’m encouraging everyone to check their email regularly,” Lichtel said. “In a time like this, that’s the best way probably to effectively and efficiently communicate with a large group of people. The situation keeps evolving and we need to keep issuing communications.”