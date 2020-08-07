There have been 98 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported from residents or workers at Valley nursing homes, a number that is expected to rise after Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation added another 13 positive cases to the total it reports to the state.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Milton facility was reporting five positive tests among residents. The data has been updated to show 18 positive cases at the facility. It typically takes the state a day or two to reconcile the data among all of its databases.
The center has 138 residents.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 70 residents and 16 workers have been infected as of Thursday afternoon. The state Department of Health will update data at noon today. Three workers and two residents at four Union County facilities have been infected and one worker and no residents have been infected in one Montour County facility. In Snyder County, four residents and two workers have been infected in one facility.
Statewide, there have been 7,282 deaths since March, including 4,943 tied to long-term care facilities. In nursing and personal care homes statewide, there are 19,799 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,071 cases among employees, including nine in Northumberland County. Approximately 8,522 of the state's total cases are in health care workers.
There have been no deaths reported from nursing homes in Snyder, Union or Montour counties.