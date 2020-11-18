MILTON — The Milton Area School District will move to virtual learning only starting Thursday after two more confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Superintendent Cathy Keegan.
Two confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported at the Milton High School and Milton Middle School today. Because two positive cases were reported in the high school and middle school within 14 days, instruction will move to 100 percent virtual starting Thursday with buildings to re-open for instruction on Tuesday, Dec. 1, Keegan said in a prepared statement.
"Established protocols were again followed including contacting our CSIU 16 Rapid Response Team representative,” she said. "The district then contacted the Department of Health (DOH) Rapid Response Team. Following DOH contact tracing protocols, families who were in “close contact” (within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes, masked or unmasked) with the COVID-19 positive individuals were notified and instructed to quarantine.”
The DOH’s current recommendation for a person in close contact to a positive case is to quarantine for 14 days from the last day of contact, said Keegan.
Staff, students and families have been contacted about these positive cases, she said.