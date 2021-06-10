Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.