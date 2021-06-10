Thank you Ethan for the introduction, and another thank you to all the faculty and staff of the Milton school district that made these past 13 years worth it.
As many of you know, one of the worst things in school is to get called on when you aren’t paying attention. After four years, we have learned that our best bet is to just say ‘I don’t know.' Besides, people will think you’re a complete idiot if you say ‘French Revolution’ to a question about math theorems. So in these instances being openly unsure of yourself is the best thing to do, and when our future professors and bosses ask us questions we aren’t sure about, it’s also best to just admit we don’t know. After all, there is no shame in admitting that you don’t know everything, and if you didn’t people would think you were an airhead.
This experience isn’t new, and tonight many of us are going into the rest of our lives not knowing what to do or even knowing what we want to do. We certainly don’t know who we are going to be, but this uncertainty leaves room for opportunity. If we are so sure of ourselves, we won’t ever be able to change, but I do know that after the past year and a half that this class is prepared for change and uncertainty, we embrace it even.
We have learned to keep rolling with these changes as they come because they’re going to keep coming. I don’t know much about life yet, but if all the adults I’ve ever met are right, it’s hard. We need to face challenges as they come and see them as opportunities for something else, even if it may not be something greater. The world can demand what we do, but we command who we become.
No one can tell us exactly what we are going to do with our lives, not even us in this moment. This will be the past one day, and we need to decide what is going to happen in this future when it comes to meet us. Today, we finally think we have it all figured out, but something might come around the corner and smash all our plans. So we need to make sure to ‘improvise, adapt, and overcome,' or whatever that meme said. We’ve gotten almost good at not knowing what’s happening next. I know some adults might be disappointed in our lack of plan or foresight, but that’s what makes us ready. We’re ready for whatever life is going to throw at us because we are ready to change. We have become adaptable.
We go with the punches thrown at us because we don’t know what else to do. We’ve struggled together through mold, a pandemic, and the rest of the insane things happening in our world today. We never know what is going to happen next, but we always go with it anyway because what else can we do? We don’t curl up into a ball and cry, at least not for long: we deal with the changing world as it comes. Now we have to manage a big change in our lives, but I think we’re ready for it. We’ve been ready for everything else, even if we didn’t feel like we were, so why would this be any different?
We may not know the world we are going to enter, but we all know how to be students. I know we are all capable of learning, how else would we pass trig? We must continue to be willing to learn, and even when you’re an all-knowing 40-year-old, you still have to keep your mind open to new ideas and things. Just because you don’t know about it, doesn't make it wrong. We must be willing to learn and to embrace the unknowing that comes with the passing of days and years.
All that unknowing, of high school at least, is over. We know that we graduated, even after not knowing what was going to come from all the tomorrows of the past. We didn’t know what day would be the last one for in person classes. We never knew who we were going to see again. Our last lunch never processed, and our last time switching classes never had time to sink in. Now we’re here sitting together, with some of you probably nodding off, knowing these things. We’re not surprised by yesterday anymore because it already happened. We’ve all seen at some point in a movie or show where a person lives the same day over and over again, and they go insane! Why? Because there is never anything different or new. We need these uncertainties to keep life interesting. The biggest uncertainty for us is just around the corner, so we know that things are going to get that much more interesting.
One thing we know for certain is we are moving on. And that is one of the most terrifying things we’re ever going to do because we may not know what we’re doing tomorrow, let alone the rest of our lives. But that’s alright, no one knows what’s going to happen in the next few years. We figure it out, for ourselves, as we go. We make ourselves who we want to be and roll with the waves as they come. We may not know what we’re going to do tomorrow, but like Robin Williams said in one of his last lines, “How exciting."
Congratulations class of 2021, we made it!