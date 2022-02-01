Milton's Baugher Elementary is switching to remote learning for two days following an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and quarantining of staff and students.
The district made the announcement late Monday that students at Baugher elementary will shift to online learning Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and are expected to return to in-person instruction on Friday.
It is the second time since the start of December Baugher switched to online learning. The district went remote for three days from Dec. 14-16.
"To date, we have 25 positive cases at Baugher Elementary, with over 90 students and staff quarantining," an alert from the district noted. "Seven additional students are awaiting test results. We have met the PA DOH criteria for identification of an outbreak, as well as the threshold of 5% of cases based on a medium-size school. This means we need to move towards outbreak containment."
The Baugher Elementary School office will remain open. According to school officials, the closure allows the district to "hit the reset for the 14-day rolling average in our buildings, based on DOH guidelines."