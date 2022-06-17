PIAA State Wrestling Championships

Milton’s Morgan Reiner throws in the girls Class 2A javelin throw finals at the state track and field meet. Reiner placed sixth.

 Matthew O’Haren/For The Daily Item

Milton thrower Morgan Reiner won the Emerging Elite national championship in the javelin at the Nike Outdoor Nationals on Thursday in Eugene, Oregon.

Reiner, who was sixth at last month's PIAA championships, won the event on her final throw, measured at 42.26 meters, more than 138 and a half feet.

She finished nearly four meters ahead of any other competitor. Alexandra Bohanan of Ponte Vedra, Fla. was second with a toss of 38.45 meters.

At states, Reiner's best throw was 129 feet.

According to the nationals' website, "Emerging Elite" is for those who have not quite qualified for the meet's championship standards. The Emerging Elite Division is open to any high school athlete who has made the Emerging Elite standards, regardless of class.

Reiner will be a senior at Milton in the fall.

