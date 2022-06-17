Milton thrower Morgan Reiner won the Emerging Elite national championship in the javelin at the Nike Outdoor Nationals on Thursday in Eugene, Oregon.
Reiner, who was sixth at last month's PIAA championships, won the event on her final throw, measured at 42.26 meters, more than 138 and a half feet.
She finished nearly four meters ahead of any other competitor. Alexandra Bohanan of Ponte Vedra, Fla. was second with a toss of 38.45 meters.
Congratulations to Mo Reiner - Emerging Elite NATIONAL CHAMPION!— Milton Athletics (@MiltonSports) June 16, 2022
Mo threw 138' 7" in the Javelin this evening in Eugene, Oregon @ the Nike National T&F Championships held at the University of Oregon. Way to Go Mo! Panther Proud! pic.twitter.com/FxQBZ8JsMS
At states, Reiner's best throw was 129 feet.
According to the nationals' website, "Emerging Elite" is for those who have not quite qualified for the meet's championship standards. The Emerging Elite Division is open to any high school athlete who has made the Emerging Elite standards, regardless of class.
Reiner will be a senior at Milton in the fall.