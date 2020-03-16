Empty seats ring the field during a One Day International cricket match between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Friday, March 13, 2020. Cricket Australia announced that three one-day international matches between Australia and New Zealand would be played in empty stadiums because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The first of the three matches began at the 48,000-seat Sydney Cricket Ground, where television announcers spoke of the "eerie" silence in the stadium devoid of fans.