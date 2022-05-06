DANVILLE — Montour County has high community levels of COVID-19 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its latest data released this morning.
The three other Valley counties are now seeing medium levels.
All four Valley counties had been almost exclusively at low levels since the CDC changed its levels of measuring community transmission.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania was up by 23 percent, while deaths were up 67 percent over the past seven days. Hospitalizations were up 24 percent in the last week.
Of Pennsylvania's 67 counties, four are seeing high levels — Bradford, Montour, Sullivan and Susquehanna — seven are seeing medium levels and other 56 have low levels.
Nationally, there were 79 counties with high levels of COVID — 23 more than last week — 318 with medium and 2,817 with low. Across the U.S., nearly 88 percent percent of counties had low COVID-19 levels.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
At the highest level, the CDC recommends individuals wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings along with implementing health care surge support as needed.
According to the state Department of Health, Montour County has reported 32 new COVID cases over the past week. Northumberland County has had 88 new cases, Snyder 19 and Union 22.