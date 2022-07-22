More than 40 percent of counties nationally are seeing high community levels of COVID-19 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its latest data released Friday.
In Pennsylvania, Montour County is one of four counties with high levels, while the other three Valley counties are all seeing medium levels of the coronavirus.
Community levels are determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
Montour County has fluctuated between high and medium levels over the past month. Last week, the state Department of Health registered 44 new cases in the county, the highest total this month,
In addition to Montour, three western Pennsylvania counties — Fayette, Mercer and Washington — are also seeing high levels. There are 25 Pennsylvania counties with medium COVID levels with the other 38 registering low levels.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases was up 1 percent in Pennsylvania this week, while deaths linked to COVID are down 22 percent. The COVID-19 hospitalizations were up 7 percent.
Nationally, there were 1,353 counties with high levels of COVID — about 42 percent — 1,212 with medium and 658 with low. Across the U.S., 20.4 percent of counties had low COVID-19 levels. Over the past week, cases were up 1 percent nationally, deaths were down 1 percent and hospitalizations were up 5 percent.
At the highest level, the CDC recommends individuals wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings along with implementing health care surge support as needed.