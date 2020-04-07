After 30 young people were found hanging out and skating at the skate park at Hess Recreation Area on Monday evening, the park was closed as of noon today Tuesday.
Bob Stoudt, director of the Montour Area Recreation Commission that manages the park, put up large orange barriers and caution tape around the park along with signs saying "do not enter."
"Most people have been very good about maintaining social distancing and doing the right thing but with larger groups, it is more than we can safely allow," he said in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mahoning Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff III said the police got a call about a bunch of young people congregating at the skate park. "They weren't abiding by the social distancing order and it was like nothing ever changed," he said.
He said they can't allow a group of kids to congregate there and police can't monitor how many are allowed there at a certain time.
He said a couple of police officers would accompany Stoudt in closing the park "in case anyone would give him any kind of grief."
With the group Monday, he said the officers told the young people they needed to vacate the skate park.
Stoudt said the only thing closed at Hess Recreation Area will be the skate park, although the multi-use field can't be used because a vehicle tore it up two weeks ago.