Despite one of the lowest positive test rates in the state, Montour County continues to see high levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its latest data.
The county has registered high levels of COVID for the past five weeks. Northumberland County, which had high levels last week, is now seeing medium COVID levels this week. Snyder and Union counties were still seeing medium COVID levels.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania was down by 16 percent and deaths were down 58 percent this week following last week's spike. The state Department of Health recorded 107 deaths this week. The number of hospitalizations linked to COVID in Pennsylvania increased by 8 percent this week.
Of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, 17 were seeing high levels — down 10 from last week — 23 were seeing medium levels and the other 27 had low levels.
Nationally, there were 241 counties with high levels of COVID — down slightly — 736 with medium and 2,247 with low. Across the U.S., 69.7 percent of counties had low COVID-19 levels, while 7.5 percent had high levels. Over the past week, cases were down 5 percent nationally, deaths were down 16 percent and hospitalizations were up 8 percent.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
At the highest level, the CDC recommends individuals wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings along with implementing health care surge support as needed.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s early warning dashboard, 15.8 percent of all COVID tests in Pennsylvania were positive last week and the state registered 5,731 fewer cases this week than last. All four Valley counties had lower positive test rates than the state level, with Montour County's test rate at 8.3 — fifth lowest out of 67 counties — followed by Snyder County (9.4 percent), Union County (9.6 percent) and Northumberland County (14.9 percent).