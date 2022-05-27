Montour and Northumberland counties are seeing high levels of COVID-19 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its latest data.
It was the fourth consecutive week Montour County has registered high levels, while Northumberland moved up from medium this week. Snyder and Union counties are still seeing medium COVID levels.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania was up by 6 percent and hospitalizations were up 7 percent in the last week. Deaths were up 200 percent, the CDC reports, with the state reporting 249 deaths this week after reporting 84 last week.
Of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, 27 were seeing high levels — two more than last week — 25 were seeing medium levels and the other 15 had low levels, down a dozen from last week's report.
Nationally, there were 250 counties with high levels of COVID — down 47 from a week ago — 668 with medium and 2,305 with low. Across the U.S., 71.5 percent of counties had low COVID-19 levels, while 7.7 percent had high levels. Over the past week, cases were up 3 percent nationally, deaths are up 16 percent and hospitalizations are up 6 percent.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
At the highest level, the CDC recommends individuals wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings along with implementing health care surge support as needed.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s early warning dashboard, 17.3 percent of all COVID tests in Pennsylvania were positive last week and the state registered 305 more cases this week than last. All four Valley counties have lower positive test rates than the state level, with Snyder County coming in at 8.6 percent, followed by Union County (9.0 percent), Montour County (12.9 percent) and Northumberland County (15.5 percent).
Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties all had higher positive test rates this week than a week ago.