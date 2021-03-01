Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties are no longer listed in the Department of Health's substantial level of community transmission, according to the latest updates from the state's Early Warning Monitoring dashboard.
All three counties' incidence rate dropped below 100 new cases per 100,000 residents. As of Friday, there were still 26 counties with substantial community transition, including Union County. There are currently four counties in the low level of transmission and 37 counties in the moderate level of transmission.
Northumberland County has had substantial growth every week since Oct. 30. Montour and Snyder counties have had substantial growth every week since Nov. 6.
To be designated as having a substantial level of community transmission, counties must be below 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period and have a positive test rate of less than 10 percent. The state uses two metrics — incidence rate and testing positivity rate — to recommend schools in counties with high rates shift to full remote or a hybrid learning model. Substantial growth is an incidence rate of more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of more than 10 percent. Moderate growth is 10 to 100 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 5 to 10 percent. Low growth is an incidence rate of fewer than 10 cases and a positivity rate of less than five percent.
As of Thursday, the state has seen a seven-day case increase of 12,967 cases; the previous seven-day increase was 15,188 cases.
The statewide percent-positivity went down to 6.3% from 6.5% last week. There are now 20 counties that have a positivity rate lower than five percent.