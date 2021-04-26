Three Valley counties continued to see substantial community spread of COVID-19 last week with Snyder County's case count dropping into the Department of Health's moderate growth category.
Statewide, three key metrics health officials monitor — new cases, incidence rate and positive test rate — all dropped. There were 4,172 fewer cases in the seven-day window ending April 23 than the previous week across Pennsylvania. Additionally, the state's incidence rate per 100,000 residents dropped to 165.3 cases, while the positive test rate dropped from 9.6 percent 8.6 percent.
The positive test rate had increased for five consecutive weeks before last week.
Fifty-three of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had substantial growth, down four from last week.
In the Valley, Montour County’s positivity rate increased from 5.8 percent to 6.2 percent last week. Northumberland County’s dropped from 8.6 percent to 7.4, Snyder’s dropped from 9.9 to 5.2percent and Union’s increased from 2.7 percent to 3.3. Union County’s positivity rate is the third-lowest in the state, behind only Forest (1.8 percent) and Cameron (2.6) counties.
Montour County's incidence rate of 148.1 was up nearly 30 cases last week. In Northumberland County, the incidence rate increased from dropped to 160.7 cases to 132.1; in Snyder, it dropped from, 128.8 to 76.8 cases and increased from 227.1 to 249.3 in Union County. The state considers more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents substantial growht.