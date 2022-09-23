Montour County is still seeing high levels of community transmission of COVID-19, while the three other counties are registering medium levels again according to data updated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Only six Pennsylvania counties — Bradford, Montour, Mifflin, Huntingdon, Venango and Crawford — are seeing high levels this week according to the metrics used to calculate transmission rates.
Now that Union County is seeing medium levels of transmission, Bucknell University has removed its indoor mask requirement put in place last week when the county was registering high levels. Bucknell’s face covering requirements follow CDC guidelines, based on current rates of transmission of COVID-19 in Union County. When transmission rates are low or medium, masks are not required in indoor campus spaces, at campus events or on the Downtown Shuttle. When transmission rates are high, face coverings are required of everyone in all public and academic indoor campus spaces.
In addition, the Campus Theatre announced it was lifting its indoor masking protocols for all who enter the theater, including staff and customers.
In Pennsylvania, about a third of counties — 23 of 67 — have low levels. Thirty-eight Pennsylvania counties have medium levels. All four Valley counties had high levels a week ago. Only Montour County registered more new COVID cases this week than the preceding week locally.
Community levels are determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases was up 8 percent in Pennsylvania this week, while deaths linked to COVID were down 25 percent. The number of COVID hospitalizations remained level.
At the highest level, the CDC recommends individuals wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings along with implementing health care surge support as needed.
Statewide, 14.3 percent of all COVID-19 tests last week were positive, down more than a full percentage point from last week’s reporting. Three of four Valley counties had lower positive test rates than the state average. Snyder County’s positive test rate of 7.2 percent was the lowest in the state, while Union County’s (8.1 percent) was the third lowest.
Last week, 14.7 percent of tests in Montour County were positive, along with 11.9 in Northumberland County, 12.8 in Snyder and 10.8 in Union County.