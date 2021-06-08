COVID-19 community spread increased enough in Montour and Union counties last week to move them into the moderate transmission risk category of the state's Early Warning Monitoring System.
Union County's cases decreased enough to drop into the low-risk category and Northumberland County remained in the moderate level for another week.
Governor Tom Wolf and Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam released a weekly status update detailing the state’s mitigation efforts based on the COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System dashboard, highlighting a seven-day case increase of 2,899, a statewide percent positivity of 2.9% and one county with substantial transmission status.
“Lowered case counts and increased vaccinations every day continue to be encouraging news across the commonwealth,” Gov. Wolf said. “Pennsylvanians remain resilient putting their best foot forward to fight COVID-19."
Montour County's incidence rate per 100,000 residents increased from 38.4 to 60.3 in a week and the testing positivity rate increased from 3.3% to 5.5%. Snyder County's incidence rate increased from 17.3% to 29.7% and testing positivity went from 2.2% to 3.1%
In Union County, cases went from 17 to 6, enough to lower incidence rate per 100,000 residents to 13.4% from 37.8%. Testing positivity also decreased from 1.9% to 1.1% in the county.
For the week ending June 4, there were 13 counties in the low level of transmission, 53 counties in the moderate level of transmission, and one county was in the substantial level of community transmission.
As of Thursday, June 3, the state has seen a seven-day case increase of 2,899 cases; the previous seven-day increase was 5,007 cases, indicating 2,108 fewer new cases across the state over the past week compared to the previous week.
The statewide percent-positivity decreased to 2.9 percent from 3.8 percent when compared to last week. There are now 55 counties that have a positivity rate lower than 5 percent. There are no counties reporting over 20 percent positivity rate.
“As we continue to fight COVID-19, testing, case investigations and contact tracing continue to play a critical effort in our response,” Beam said. “Please remember to get tested if you experience COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed and answer the phone when a public health professional is calling.”