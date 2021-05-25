Montour County continued to see low community spread of COVID-19 last week, while Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties all had moderate growth for the second consecutive week according to the Department of Health's Early Warning Monitoring System dashboard.
As of Thursday, May 20, the state had a seven-day case increase of 6,950 cases, about a third of the previous seven-day increase of 9,953.
The statewide percent positivity is now 4.5% and only five counties — Bradford, McKean, Potter, Venango and Wyoming — still have substantial transmission status.
There are now 28 counties that have a positivity rate lower than 5 percent. There are no counties reporting over 20 percent positivity rate.
“As more residents get vaccinated, the cases are trending downwards,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “We will continue educating all Pennsylvanians as we believe having good information will influence good decisions – like getting vaccinated.”
For the week ending May 21, there were four counties in the low level of transmission and 58 counties in the moderate level of transmission, and 5 counties were in the substantial level of community transmission.
In Montour County, the incidence rate per 100,000 residents was 43.9 and the positive test rate was 3.1 percent, up slightly from last week's total of 3.0 percent. There were just eight cases in the county for the week ending May 20.
In Northumberland County, there were 63 cases last week and the incidence rate dropped from 76.0 to 69.4. The positive test rate increased from 6.0 percent to 6.6.
In Snyder County, the incidence rate was cut in half, from 69.4 to 32.2 with 13 cases over the week. The positive test rate dropped from 7.3 percent to 2.9 percent.
In Union County, the positive test rate also increased from 1.7 to 2.2 percent, but the number of cases dropped by 10 to 26 and the incidence rate of 57.9 was the lowest since October.