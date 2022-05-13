Montour County continues to see high community levels of COVID-19 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its latest data released this morning.
The three other Valley counties are seeing medium levels. All four counties are at the same community level as last week's report.
All four Valley counties had been almost exclusively at low levels since the CDC changed its levels of measuring community transmission.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania was up by 46 percent, while deaths were down 20 percent over the past seven days. Hospitalizations were up 10 percent in the last week.
Of Pennsylvania's 67 counties, eight are seeing high levels — double last week's total — 13 are seeing medium levels and other 46 have low levels.
Nationally, there were 137 counties with high levels of COVID — 58 more than last week — 456 with medium and 2,630 with low. Across the U.S., nearly 82 percent percent of counties had low COVID-19 levels. Over the past week, cases are up 27 percent nationally, deaths are up 20 percent and hospitalizations are up nine percent.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
At the highest level, the CDC recommends individuals wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings along with implementing health care surge support as needed.