COVID-19 hospitalizations surged past 1,700 on Friday as the state Department of Health registered 3,509 new cases, the third consecutive day with at least 3,000 new cases across Pennsylvania.
Friday's total includes another 29 new cases in Northumberland County, which has had more than 100 new cases over the last four days.
All 67 counties had at least one new case in the data released Friday morning. Eleven counties had at least 100 new cases, including Allegheny (271), Montgomery (214) and Philadelphia (282), which all had more than 200 cases.
In the Valley, there were 44 new cases: 29 in Northumberland, six in Montour, five in Union and four in Snyder. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports both Northumberland and Snyder counties are seeing high community transmission rates — more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week — in the latest seven-day window measured. Montour and Union have substantial growth rates, between 50 and 99 cases per 100,000.
Northumberland County’s new case count continues to rise. The county has registered at least 20 new cases in each of the last four days and 112 cases over the past four days.
Statewide, there were 22 deaths linked to the coronavirus, the fourth day in a row with more than 20 deaths. There have been 104 deaths statewide in the last four days. There were no deaths linked to COVID in the Valley in the latest update.
Pennsylvania has administered more than 12 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 82,573 Valley residents are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, 1,722 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 77 from Thursday's report. It marked the seventh consecutive day hospitalizations have increased by at least 25 patients.
Of those hospitalized, 476 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up two from Thursday. There were 203 patients on ventilators, up seven.
Among 54 patients in Valley medical facilities — down one from Thursday — there were 15 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, six at Evangelical Community Hospital and three at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating five patients on ventilators.
There were 35 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, a dozen at Evangelical and seven patients were at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Colleges
Bucknell University, which completed its first week of classes on Friday, has seven active cases on campus as of Friday morning, including four students.
Two students are in isolation and 92.4 percent of students are fully vaccinated, the university's dashboard shows.
Susquehanna University students began moving in Thursday and will continue to arrive in town ahead of classes next week. The university is reporting one active case on campus, a staff member.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,225 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. There was no change in Friday's data.
In the latest state data, there have been 309 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-nine residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March, there have been 1,064 residents and 271 staffers who have tested positive, along with 222 deaths.
In Snyder County, 141 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 22 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 270 resident and 59 staff cases. Forty-three residents have died.