State health officials confirmed 52 more cases of COVID-19 today, pushing the statewide total to 185. There are still no confirmed cases in the Valley.
Pennsylvania reported its first death from the new coronavirus on Wednesday. The state Department of Health identified the victim as an adult from Northampton County and said the person was treated at a hospital. No other details were released.
“Every day that goes by that people continue to freely interact is a day that the virus continues to unknowingly infect more and more people,” Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. “Today’s is just the first death of what will become many, and our only hope is to keep our hospitals from being overwhelmed. ... We need to stay home if we want to save lives."
According to state officials, there are 185 positive cases and 1,608 tests have come back negative. Geisinger announced three presumptive positive cases on Tuesday night.
Twenty-two of the state's 67 counties have at least one confirmed case as of noon Thursday. Cases have been confirmed in the following counties: Adams (1), Allegheny (16), Beaver (2), Berks (1), Bucks (12), Chester (10), Cumberland (11), Delaware (14), Lackawanna (2), Lancaster (2), Lebanon (1), Lehigh (1), Luzerne (1), Monroe (15), Montgomery (47), Northampton (5), Philadelphia (33), Pike (3), Washington (3), Wayne (1), Westmoreland (2), York (2).