Evangelical Community Hospital Executive Assistant Alison Browne’s desk in the Lewisburg medical facility hasn’t been occupied for months as she works from home in New Jersey.
Browne has been able to carry out her daily duties as support for the hospital’s executives — President and CEO Kendra Aucker, Chief Operating Officer William Anderson and Chief Financial Officer Jim Stopper — since December when she relocated nearly 200 miles away from Milton to Hamilton, New Jersey, to be near family.
“I have the best of both worlds,” she said. “I have a job I like, I’m working for people I like and I’m in New Jersey near my granddaughter who’s 18 months and at a fun stage, walking and starting to babble. I didn’t want to miss out on that.”
Browne is among an estimated 40 million Americans, or 12 percent, working remotely three years after the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic that closed many offices. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 5.7 percent of Americans were working from home in 2019 and that number shot up to nearly 18 percent in 2021 amid the health crisis.
For Browne and others like her who continue working from home, the pandemic opened up opportunities that weren’t available a few years ago.
“I don’t think I would have thought it was even possible,” said Corie Myers, who recently returned to the workforce after 8 1/2 years. Remote working “wasn’t even a word we used.”
Reentering the workforce
A former social worker, Myers, of Elysburg, left the job to raise her daughter, who is now 8. When she considered returning to work in a different field a year ago, she had one stipulation: “All I knew is I wanted to work from home.”
Myers felt she could handle the technology after guiding her child through virtual learning in kindergarten and first grade, and she didn’t want to disrupt the home life she’d created for her family and their pets, including an elderly and ailing dog, Finnegan.
It took a year to land a remote job, but she did, naturally, by connecting with an online friend who had shared her joyful experience working for an insurance company that was hiring.
On March 20, after one virtual and a phone call interview, Myers started her new position — working remotely — with the insurance company based 90 minutes from her Northumberland County home.
“I was beyond anxious going back to work in my late 40s,” said Myers.
Putting her at ease was the interviewing experience and being able to tackle the job in the comfort of her home, working flexible hours that allow Myers to shuttle her child to and from school every day while allowing her to focus on work during the intervening hours without “all the office drama. and I’m still getting one-on-one-training through Zoom.”
The one positive aspect of the pandemic is that it “helped with giving me that opportunity,” she said.
Grew to appreciate
Renee Ptashinski wasn’t as certain about working remotely when she was one of the first of Evangelical Community Hospital’s employees to be sent home at the onset of the pandemic in spring 2020.
She’d been working at the hospital as a contract coordinator from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays since 2015 and was accustomed to the daily routine of working in a windowless, basement office.
“I imagined in my mind that it would be just for a couple of weeks and we’d be back in the office,” the Bloomsburg resident said of remote working.
She pined to get back to the office and her co-workers while she toiled on a laptop at home for more than a year. Eventually, though, Ptashinski grew to appreciate working from the comfort of home, where she has a desk facing a window and view of the outdoors.
While about 80 percent of Evangelical’s 1,900 employees have to work on-site, the ability for the other jobs to be effectively performed remotely has helped with retention and recruitment, said Rachel V. Smith, vice president of People and Culture at Evangelical.
“As an organization we have to be flexible. It’s definitely one more way we can be competitive,” she said.
Staying connected
To keep remote workers connected to the hospital and colleagues, Smith said, programs such as staff holiday decorating contests that can be done in person and online and photo contests are held and Aucker has regular meetings with staff over coffee at the hospital and virtually to make sure everyone is being included.
For Browne, having forged a good working relationship with the hospital executives in the seven years she was working at a desk near their offices has made the transition of remote work fairly seamless.
Still, not everyone was certain it would be effective initially when Browne began working a hybrid model of in-office some days and at home other days during the pandemic.
Then last year, she underwent elective surgery and was homebound in Milton where she was still able to perform duties for Aucker and the other executives.
At that point, Browne’s first grandchild had been born and was living in New Jersey.
“That pulled on my heartstrings. I never saw my grandmother except on holidays,” she said of her decision to begin house-hunting in the neighboring state.
Late last year, Browne, 56, found a home in New Jersey within walking distance from her grandchild and decided to make the move. Even if it meant giving up her job.
Since she’d demonstrated an ability to do the work remotely and was a valued employee, Aucker said, Browne was offered a chance to keep her job.
“It gave me financial security and I love working from home,” said Browne. “I can see my granddaughter every day. I don’t have to wear makeup, wear dressy clothes or drive to the office. I save on gas. The little things make it nice.”
All of the phone calls to the executives at the Lewisburg hospital ring on Browne’s home office phone and she is able to take care of nearly all aspects of her administrative job remotely, though she sometimes has to think quickly on her feet. “Some people will call and ask, ‘Do you know if William (Anderson) is around?, but I can’t see him,” she said.
What Browne does miss is engaging in person with co-workers.
“I miss the interaction. I still see them on camera in meetings, but I miss seeing people in person. Sometimes it’s lonely,” she said, adding though that the advantages outweigh the negatives. “I’m more productive at home because I don’t have constant interruptions.”
It’s the same for Ptashinski who goes into the office on occasion where she can reconnect with colleagues.
Mostly, though, “working from home is convenient. I don’t have to wake up at 5:30 a.m., shower and do my hair. I don’t miss the drive to work,” she said.
Led to promotion
Ptashinski also pursued her bachelor’s degree in healthcare management online during the pandemic which led to a promotion to manager in purchasing and contracting. “Working from home gave me motivation. I was more productive with less interruptions,” she said. “I can’t lie and say I haven’t thrown a load of laundry in.”
According to the Pew Research Center, 52 percent of U.S. employees who work from home say it has helped a lot with balancing work and personal lives.
Ptashinski said it took some time to find a work-life balance by creating a daily work routine, such as taking time for lunch and closing the computer at a set time rather than working at all hours.
“I’ve also learned patience, because you have to adjust,” she said, such as “learning how to speak in Teams meeting so as not to talk over people.”