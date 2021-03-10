More than 1 million Pennsylvanians are now fully vaccinated according to the start Department of Health, including more than 23,000 in the Valley.
According to the latest data from state health officials, more than 81,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Tuesday. It pushed the state's total since vaccinations began in December to 1,016,979 fully vaccinated residents. Another 2,111,658 have received one dose.
Across the Valley, 23,278 residents are fully vaccinated and another 38,568 have received the first dose.
The news comes as the state announced 2,594 new cases on Wednesday, the sixth day in a row with fewer than 3,000 new cases. There were 18 new cases in Northumberland County, 11 in Union and eight in Snyder. There were no new cases in Montour County after the state removed 31 total positive cases over the past four days.
Statewide there were 43 new deaths, including one in Union County. It was the 21st day in a row with fewer than 100 deaths statewide.
According to the DOH, 1,513 residents were hospitalized as of noon Wednesday, down 17 from Tuesday. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units increased by 13 to 326, while 174 people are being treated on ventilators, up two.
There are 45 patients being treated in Valley hospitals, which held steady from Tuesday's report. At Geisinger in Danville, 34 COVID patients are being treated according to state data, with 10 in the ICU and four on ventilators. There are six patients at Geisinger-Shamokin and five at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger Shamokin has three patients in the ICU; Evangelical has one. Neither hospital has a COVID patient on a ventilator.
On campus
On Wednesday morning, the Bucknell University COVID-19 dashboard showed 16 active infections, including 14 among students. It is the same number of active cases reported since Monday. The school reported 41 students are in isolation, up two. Bucknell reported four new positive tests on Tuesday, the first in four days.
At Susquehanna University, there are 16 active cases on campus, including 15 students. Since the semester began, there have been 82 total cases at SU, including 70 students.
Nursing homes
As of noon Wednesday, there have been 2,092 cases at 35 long-term care facilities across the Valley, up seven from Tuesday's data release.
The state does not indicate how many cases are active at nursing homes or assisted living facilities, just the number of cases since the pandemic began last March.
In Montour County, there have been 284 resident and 69 staff cases at six locations. There have been 39 deaths at the facilities.
In Northumberland County, 20 facilities have combined for 1,015 resident cases — up five from Tuesday — and 250 staff cases — up three. There have been 207 combined deaths.
In Snyder County, there have been 133 resident cases and 34 staffers at two locations. There have been 20 combined deaths at the two facilities.
In Union County, 259 resident cases and 49 staff cases have been confirmed — along with 43 total deaths — at seven nursing homes.
Prisons
There are five active inmate cases, all asymptomatic, at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township, according to the Department of Corrections’ COVID tracker, an increase of one since Tuesday There are also 13 cases among staff members, also up one. No inmates or employees have died at the facility due to complications from the virus.
There are still 29 active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, down one overall. Twenty of the cases are among staff members. To date, no inmate or staff member has died due to complications from the virus.
There are three inmate cases and no cases among staff members at the Allenwood low-security site. At USP-Allenwood, there are four active inmate infections and three cases among employees. To date, one inmate from the USP facility has died from the disease.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,212 inmates at the four federal prisons have recovered, while 156 staffers have recovered.