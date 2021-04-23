More than 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday as the state Department of Health announced more than 3 million Pennsylvania residents are now fully vaccinated. Additionally, COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by more than 100.
State health officials announced 4,188 new cases on Friday, nearly identical to Thursday's report of 4,192. It marked the fourth day in a row with at least 4,000 new cases and the third day in a row the total was lower than the previous day.
There were another 59 deaths statewide linked to the novel coronavirus, the fourth day in a row with at least 50 fatalities. There was one death in Northumberland County, the only death in the Valley in the latest data.
In the Valley, there were 51 new cases, including 30 in Northumberland County, 13 in Union and 11 in Montour. State health officials removed three cases from Snyder County's total on Thursday as it investigates the addresses of residents with positive tests.
Pennsylvania officials say more than 7.7 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Across the state, there were 216,937 vaccines administered on Thursday. According to the state's vaccine dashboard, 3,076,391 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated, including 51,996 in the Valley.
Hospitalizations
The number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 dropped by more than 100 on Friday. As of noon Friday, there were 2,702 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, according to the state Department of Health’s report, down 106 from Thursday. Of those patients, 563 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down eight, and the number of patients on ventilators dropped by 10 to 271.
At Valley hospitals, 74 patients were hospitalized, up one from Wednesday. There were 22 patients in ICUs and eight on ventilators. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 46 patients, according to the state’s report. The Danville campus was treating 15 patients in the ICU and eight on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin there were three patients being treated. At Evangelical, there were 25 admitted patients. Seven were being treated in the ICU.
On campus
Bucknell University added six new active COVID-19 cases on Friday and has 122 active cases — including 119 students. There were a 11 positive tests on campus on Thursday according to the university’s dashboard.
The university had 172 students in isolation, down five. Thirty-four percent of the university’s allocated space to isolate students is available.
At Susquehanna University, there were 11 active cases — nine students and two staffers — down five from Thursday's report. Since the semester began, there have been 130 cases, including 109 students.
Prisons and state centers
There are still three active cases at four federal prisons in Union County. As of Friday morning, there were two inmate cases at USP-Lewisburg and one staff case at the low-security unit in Allenwood. There were no active cases at USP-Allenwood or the medium-security unit.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were nine active cases, level with Thursday's report. There were now two inmate cases and seven staff cases. There have been three inmate deaths at the facility.
There were no active cases among people receiving services at the Selinsgrove State Center, while there were 10 staffers with COVID, down one from Monday. Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five.
There were no active cases among clients or workers at the Danville State Hospital. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 74 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.
Nursing homes
As of noon Friday, there have been 2,169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley since the pandemic began in March 2020. There was one new resident case in Northumberland County according to Friday's data release.
The state does not report the number of active cases, just total cases among residents and staffers since the pandemic began last year.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident cases and 72 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,042 resident cases and 258 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 267 resident cases and 49 staff cases at seven facilities.