The state Department of Health registered 4,255 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and hospitalizations increased by more than 100 across Pennsylvania.
The new case total marked the first time in three days with more than 4,000 new cases statewide. There were 47 new cases in the Valley, including 22 in Union County, 10 in Snyder and Northumberland counties and five in Montour.
There were no new deaths in the Valley linked to long-term care facilities. Statewide, 37 deaths were attributed to the novel coronavirus.
The state has administered 5,702,677 vaccine doses with 2,037,055 residents fully vaccinated. In the Valley, 37,035 residents are fully vaccinated. There were 69,691 doses administered on Monday.
Pennsylvania's early warning dashboard also shows the state's positive test rate increased to 9.4 percent over the past week, up from 7.6 percent last week. It is the third week in a row the positivity rate has increased. This week's rate is the highest it has been since Jan. 22.
Hospitalizations
There are now 2,384 patients in Pennsylvania, up 137 from Monday's report. There were 446 patients being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 19 from Monday, while the number of patients being treated on ventilators decreased by one to 224.
At Valley hospitals, 58 patients were hospitalized — 16 in ICUs and six on ventilators — down four from Monday. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville is treating 44 patients. The Danville campus is treating 11 patients in the ICU and six on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin there are two patients, including one in the ICU. At Evangelical, the number of admitted patients increased to 12, while four are being treated in the ICU. The individual facility numbers also remained unchanged.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,200 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
On campus
At Bucknell University there are 11 active cases, down one from Monday, including nine among students. There were no positive tests on campus on Monday for the second day in a row. There were 47 students in isolation, up three from Monday.
At Susquehanna University, there are four active cases, three students and one staffer with two new student cases since Monday. Since Jan. 21, there have been 101 cases on campus, including 87 among students.
Prisons and state centers
There are still 24 active cases at four federal prisons in the Valley, including 19 staff workers at the United States Penitentiary (USP) at Lewisburg. The number has remained steady since late last week.
The Lewisburg facility also reported one inmate case.
There was one inmate case at both the Allenwood Low- and Medium-Security facilities. At USP Allenwood, there were two employee cases and no inmate cases. One inmate has died from COVID-19 at the facility, the only federal inmate death related to COVID in the Valley.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,193 inmates at the four federal prisons have recovered, while 161 staffers have recovered. At Allenwood's three facilities, 388 inmates and 973 staffers have been fully inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine. At Lewisburg, 198 inmates and 196 staffers have complete protection against the virus.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were eight active cases, down two from Monday. The state Department of Corrections reports two inmate cases and eight employee cases. One inmate has died due to complications from the disease.
There are less than five cases among people receiving services and employees at the Selinsgrove State Center and less than five people have died. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. There have been 331 cumulative cases at the facility, 231 of them among workers.
There are also fewer than five cases among workers and clients at the Danville State Hospital. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 79 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.
Nursing homes
As of Tuesday, there have been 2,135 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley. There were no new cases or deaths linked to nursing homes in Tuesday's release.
In Montour County, there have been 289 resident cases along with 69 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,034 resident cases and 256 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 264 resident cases and 49 staff cases at seven facilities.