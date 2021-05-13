More than 4 million Pennsylvanians are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after another 71,000 doses were administered Wednesday, the Department of Health reported.
State health officials on Thursday registered another 2,028 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the third day in a row the number of new cases has decreased. The state's rolling seven-day average of new cases dropped to 2,165. The average has not been below 2,000 since late October.
Locally, there were 32 new cases of COVID-19, including 13 in both Northumberland and Union counties, five in Snyder and one in Montour. There were no deaths in the four-county region for the third day in a row.
Statewide, DOH officials announced another 38 deaths.
Department of Health (DOH) officials said 71,266 COVID shots were administered on Wednesday. There have been more than 9.4 million shots given in Pennsylvania since December, including 63,406 who are fully vaccinated in the Valley. More than 32 percent of Valley residents are fully vaccinated.
Statewide percent positive test rate for the week ending Friday decreased to 6.6 percent, the third week in a row the positive rate has decreased. It is the lowest total since March 19.
Hospitals
The state reported 1,652 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of noon Thursday, down 60 from Wednesday. Of that total, 390 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down seven, and 240 were being treated on ventilators, up nine.
In the Valley, there are 55 patients hospitalized according to state data, down three from Wednesday's report. There are 38 patients at Geisinger in Danville, four at Geisinger-Shamokin and 13 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Twenty patients were being treated in the ICU — 17 in Danville and two in Shamokin and one Evangelical — and seven patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville were on ventilators.
Nursing homes
As of noon Thursday, there had been 2,193 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley since the pandemic began in March 2020. There are two new resident cases in Union County in the latest data release from the state. The state does not report the number of active cases, just total cases among residents and staffers since the pandemic began last year.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident cases and 73 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,050 resident cases and 262 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 271 resident cases and 53 staff cases at seven facilities.
On campus
There were 18 combined active cases across campuses at Bucknell and Susquehanna universities on Thursday morning, down five from Wednesday's reports.
Bucknell University reported 10 active cases — all students — on campus Thursday morning, up one from Wednesday. There was one positive test result on campus on Wednesday according to the school’s dashboard after three days without a positive result.
The university had 10 students in isolation, down one from Wednesday.
Susquehanna University is reporting eight active cases as of Thursday morning, down six. Since the start of the spring semester, there have been 136 student infections and 21 staff cases.
Prisons and state centers
There is one new active COVID-19 case at USP-Allenwood, the only active case at the three Allenwood locations. There remains one active COVID-19 case at USP-Lewisburg in the latest data from the federal Bureau of Prisons.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are five active cases — two inmate and three staffers — with one new inmate case in Thursday's update. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There are fewer than five staff member cases at the Selinsgrove State Center on Tuesday morning; there are no active cases among those receiving services. Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 102 resident cases and 248 staff cases at the facility.
There were no active cases among clients and less than five active cases among workers at the Danville State Hospital on Wednesday. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 75 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.