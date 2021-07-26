More than 400 COVID-19 patients are in Pennsylvania hospitals as of Monday, the first time in more than a month at least 400 patients were being treated for the novel coronavirus.
Statewide, the Department of Health registered 556 new COVID cases, the seventh consecutive day with at least 500 cases. Over the past week, the state has averaged 558 new cases per day. From July 1-16, the state averaged 210 cases daily.
Three of the state's new cases were in the Valley, including two in Northumberland County and one in Union County. There have been no new cases in Snyder County over the past five days.
There were no new COVID-19 related deaths in Valley counties reported for the fifth consecutive day. There were no deaths across the state linked to the coronavirus, the first time since July 5 state health officials have not registered a death.
According to state data, more than 5.65 million Pennsylvania residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including 78,483 in the four Susquehanna Valley counties.
Prisons
There are still three active staff cases at federal and state prisons in the Valley, including one each at USP-Allenwood, USP-Lewisburg and SCI-Coal Township.
At State prisons across the state, there are 20 inmates in state prisons who have tested positive, including 8 at SCI-Smithfield in Huntingdon. There are 29 active staff cases at state prisons, including the one at SCI-Coal Township. All statewide data remained the same over the weekend.
According to the federal Bureau of Prisons, 424 staffers and 1,568 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 216 staffers and 564 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated. The numbers were the same as reported Sunday. Across the nation, 202,910 inmates are fully vaccinated. Only eight other federal prisons have as many inmates as USP-Allenwood.
There are no active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital or youth detention facilities in Montour County.
Hospitalizations
There were 404 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, an increase of 36 and the highest since 406 patients were hospitalized statewide since on June 21. Of those patients, 86 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), an increase of three. There were 47 patients on ventilators, up 10 from Sunday.
In the Valley, nine patients were hospitalized in Valley medical facilities. All nine patients are at Geisinger's main campus in Danville, including five in ICUs and two om ventilators. There are no COVID patients being treated at Evangelical Community Hospital or Geisinger-Shamokin according to state data.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,217 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. In Monday's report, there was one new resident case in both Northumberland and Union counties.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-four residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March there have been 1,066 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 267 resident and 57 staff cases. Forty-two residents have died.