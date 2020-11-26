There are eight new active COVID-19 cases at SCI-Coal Township according to the state Department of Corrections. Additionally, the Department of Human Services shows 23 active cases at the Selingrove Center.
SCI-Coal Township reported 52 active cases, 33 among inmates, an increase of eight new cases over the past 24 hours. In 24 state prisons, there are 1,828 cases, including 1,270 among inmates.
Active COVID-19 cases are flattening at federal prison facilities in the Valley according to data from the federal Bureau of Prisons.
The BOP's federal dashboard shows 185 active cases at four facilities in Union County, down one from Wednesday.
There are now 126 active inmate cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood along with three active staff cases. That total was 41 inmates and five staffers in Monday's release. At Allenwood’s medium-security Federal Correctional Institution there are 50 cases, 47 among inmates. At the low-security site there are two active cases, both in staff members. USP-Lewisburg has four active staffer cases.
One inmate and one staffer have already recovered at Allenwood's low-security unit, while 116 inmates and 12 staffers have recovered at the medium-security unit. Seven inmates and two staffers have recovered at USP-Allenwood, while 86 inmates and 13 staffers at USP-Lewisburg have recovered.