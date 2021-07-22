The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to inch upward statewide along with the number of patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with symptoms of the coronavirus according to the state Department of Health.
DOH officials registered another 561 cases on Thursday, the second-highest total this month and the third day in a row with more than 500 new cases. It is the first time since the first week in June with at least three days in a row with more than 500 new cases.
There 97 new cases in Philadelphia County while Allegheny and Montgomery counties both had more than 50 new cases.
In the Valley, there were two new cases in both Northumberland and Union counties. The two Union County cases are the first there since Sunday, while Montour County has not registered a new case over the past four days.
Statewide, the DOH announced six more deaths linked to the coronavirus statewide. There were no deaths in the Valley tied to COVID. The virus has killed 27,819 Pennsylvania residents, including 607 in the Valley since the state Department of Health started tracking the virus in March 2020.
More than 5.6 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated, including more than 78,000 residents in the Valley.
Hospitalizations
There were 319 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania according to Thursday's report, up 17 from Wednesday. Of those patients, 69 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up eight. There were 31 patients being treated on ventilators, level with Wednesday's report.
In the Valley, there were 13 patients being treated in hospitals, up one from Wednesday. That total includes 11 at Geisinger in Danville and two at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger was treating six patients in its ICUs at its main hospital in Danville, according to state data, including three on ventilators.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,214 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. There are no new cases in the latest data released from DOH officials on Thursday.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-four residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March there have been 1,064 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 265 resident and 57 staff cases. Forty-two residents have died.
Prisons
There are still three active staff cases at federal and state prisons in the Valley, including one each at USP-Allenwood, USP-Lewisburg and SCI-Coal Township.
At State prisons across the state, there are 25 inmates in state prisons who have tested positive, including 15 at SCI-Smithfield in Huntingdon. There are no active inmate cases at SCI-Coal Township. There are 31 active staff cases at state prisons — down one from Wednesday — including the one at SCI-Coal Township.
According to the BOP, 424 staffers and 1,563 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 216 staffers and 556 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated. Across the nation, 202,074 inmates are fully vaccinated. Only eight other federal prisons have as many inmates as USP-Allenwood.
There are no active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital or youth detention facilities in Montour County.