The number of Pennsylvania COVID-19 patients hospitalized dropped by more than 100 according to the latest data released by the state's Department of Health on Saturday.
State health officials announced 1,078 new cases across the state — pushing the statewide total to more than 55,000 — including one new case in Northumberland County.
After a series of big jumps in the number of coronavirus-related deaths, Pennsylvania officials announced 72 new deaths. According to state data, 3,688 Pennsylvanians have died due to COVID-19.
The State Department of Health announced previously the sharp increases in deaths are related to data reconciliation from various resources. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine has said the deaths occurred within the last two weeks.
There is still just one case in a licensed Valley nursing or personal care home. One employee at an unidentified Union County facility has tested positive.
Statewide, there have been 55,216 confirmed cases. The Valley's only new case was in Northumberland County, which has had 119 residents test positive. Montour County's number was decreased to 49 after investigations into residents' addresses.
There have been 241 total cases in the Valley: 118 in Northumberland, 49 in Montour, 40 in Union and 33 in Snyder. Snyder County has not had a new case since April 26; Montour County's last confirmed case was May 3.
According to state data, 2,284 state residents are hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. That total is down 145 rom Friday's data release. There are 482 residents on ventilators, down 29 from Friday. Ten Valley residents are on ventilators today, 9 in Montour and 1 in Union.482
State Health officials also said Friday that 221,791 negative tests have been conducted.