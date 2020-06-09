Business owners and leaders in the Valley are preparing for Friday when Northumberland and Union counties enter the green phase of re-opening during the COVID-19 crisis.
The Gentlemen's Barbershop owner Giovanni Tebar, at 516 Market St., Sunbury, said he is ready to re-open his business on Friday with extended hours and new guidelines. Five hours after Gov. Wolf announced Northumberland County was going green, he said he was booked up in appointments for several days out.
"I don't have an open spot for days," said Tebar. "I'm grateful and blessed to be back. We'll take it as we go and we'll figure it out. I'm doing everything I can to make everyone feel more comfortable and safer."
Tebar said he will be following the guidelines set forth by the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There will be no walk-ins or same-day appointments. With 50 percent capacity limitations, he extended hours and created a first and second shift for his 10 barbers.
"I rearranged my shop," he said. "I moved every other chair to the waiting room so there are about 12 feet between barbers. I got rid of the waiting room. I’ve ordered masks and disposable capes."
Customers must wait outside or in their car until the barber is ready. Only the person with an appointment may be in the shop. One adult per small child, he said.
Upon entry, a temperature check is mandatory and customers will be asked to sanitize before being seated. If they have a temperature or are not feeling well they will have to reschedule for another date.
New brewery ready to reopen
Larry Winans, co-owner of Jackass Brewing Company at 38 N. Second St., Lewisburg, said the business was only open for five days in March before the statewide shutdown. The business did takeout for beer and food for the last three months and will open on Friday.
"We're very much looking forward to seeing patrons again," said Winans. "We hope the weather is nice so we can use the outdoor seating. With the reduced capacity, we don't want to do special events until we can make sure everyone is safe, comfortable and protected. We built this place to bring the community together. We're looking forward to seeing people together again."
With 50 percent capacity, the restaurant can seat 50 people inside. With an expanded outdoor setting, there are another 50 customers outside, he said.
"We moved half the furniture out of the brewery into storage," said Winans. "That was really sad. Hopefully, that doesn't last long."
Winans said he expects a good turnout on Friday even with the systems in place for social distancing and protecting customers.
"People just want to get out and be together," he said.
The brewery is open for outdoor seating.
Jonathan and Jessica Adams, of Lewisburg, said Monday was the first time they came out to sit down for outdoor dining at Jackass. This was also the last restaurant they went to before the shutdown.
“It’s great to enjoy the nice weather and the atmosphere of the trail and watching people go by,” said Jonathan Adams.
They said they do have a few reservations about coming back for indoor dining. “It’s nice that so many restaurants are doing outdoor options,” said Jessica Adams.
Calls to Country Cupboard in Lewisburg for comment were not returned on Monday.
New sandwich planned
Tammy Koonsman, owner of Little Addy's at 438 Market St., Sunbury, said they will open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and keep limited hours to have enough time to clean and sanitize for at least the first week.
"We want to work out the kinks with the new regulations and make people feel safe," said Koonsman.
To celebrate going green, balloons will be put up around the restaurant. She is introducing a new sandwich called The Addyonator breakfast sandwich. It's a sausage patty with two slices of ham, bacon and a fried egg on an everything bagel. There will also be specialty drinks, including lemonade.
"I am sure hoping people come in," said Koonsman. "Before COVID, we were on the path to expand and buy our own building. I'd love to get back on track."
AOAA and Knoebels
Dave Porzi, the director of operations for the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area in Coal Township, said the outdoor park has been opened for the last three weeks during the yellow phase. They will be operating as they have been this weekend.
"Now that we're going green, we're really happy," said Porzi. "We took a lot of flack for closing, but we didn't want people coming from infected areas."
The offices will remain closed to the public, but customers will be pick up their passes at newly built ticket booths with customers being six feet apart. Groups larger than 10 are discouraged, he said.
Knoebels Amusement Park in Elysburg does not yet have a definite open date but they hope to "share some good news soon." They are currently completing off-season projects and awaiting additional guidance, according to the park's social media accounts.
Backyard Tourist Promotion
Andrew J. Miller, Executive Director of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, said the organization is working with businesses to prepare for reopening. The Backyard Tourist Promotion starts July 1 through Sept. 30.
"We've been working in real-time, daily, to keep information on our web site (member listings and calendar of events) and our Facebook Events up-to-date to reflect what our businesses are doing and their plans from going from yellow to green," said Miller. "Perhaps the biggest shift will be restaurants and adding outdoor seating to maximize seating and revenue. We're asking all of our members to post their re-openings as Facebook Events and request the Bureau to co-host these events so we know what they're doing and can maximize exposure to our viewers."
The big celebration is simply by going green they can begin to capture consumer visitation and spending, said Miller.
"We are beyond thrilled for our businesses and communities to be back open for business and are encouraging all of our residents to be backyard tourists and be 'SRV Strong' by being good neighbors and community stakeholders by getting out and spending money and supporting these businesses that need our support so much," he said.
The Backyard Tourist Promotion encourages residents to get out and support local businesses and enjoy nearby amenities and outdoor recreation as they stretch their legs after months of sheltering at home," said Miller.
"We're also encouraging staycations to the Susquehanna River Valley to those who live one to four hours away as we are safe, less population-dense, affordable, accessible, and once again, we offer a variety of outdoor recreation opportunities as this has been deemed as one of the most safe things to do in tourism in a COVID world," said Miller."
The promotion also includes a Susquehanna River Valley Summer Shopping Pass that includes over 20 regional businesses offering discounts to consumers, he said.
Playgrounds and beaches
Playgrounds at state parks in the green will be allowed to re-open, including Shikellamy State Park and Milton State Park in Northumberland County and R.B. Winter State Park in Union County. The beach at R.B. will open this Saturday and limited to 50 percent of normal capacity.
Possession of a mask is required and recommended to wear when not in the water. Visitors are asked to continue social distancing, according to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources spokesman Terry Brady.
Reservable boating facilities, select restroom facilities in day-use areas, family campsites, and park offices are OPEN. Cabins, unique houses, lodges, cottages, and yurts will open on June 12. Visitor center exhibit halls will remain closed, he said.
All amphitheater, organized group tenting, and pavilion rentals will remain closed through at least June 15 and will only reopen when the county is designated green. Events of 25 or more people and public educational programs will resume in green counties beginning June 15. Events of 25 or more people and public educational programs remain canceled in yellow counties and will not resume until the county is designated green, he said.
Group camping will remain closed in 2020, he said.