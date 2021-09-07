SUNBURY — As a new statewide mask mandate in school settings took effect Tuesday morning, only minor issues were reported in Valley schools.
According to Shikellamy School District Police Chief Shawn Williams, students entered schools Tuesday morning wearing masks and very few issues took place.
"I want to thank the students and parents for talking to us and having conversations," he said. "It shows we are all willing to work together."
As students entered the high school, Shikellamy staff sat at a table and made sure students put their masks on.
"I have no problems with the masks," 15-year old Kori Gales said. "We have to wear them so I will. It is good to have them on as it is for everyone's protection."
Shikellamy sophomore Noah Sarfine, 16, agreed.
"It's safer so if we have to wear them then we have to wear them," he said.
Students and staff in all state schools and child care centers are now required to wear masks after Gov. Tom Wolf announced the statewide mask order last week.
Most Valley schools started school within the past two weeks and had made masking optional until the announcement.
Prior to Wolf's mandate, several schools upgraded their mask requirements, including Danville, Mount Carmel and Lewisburg.
Wolf first said he wanted to leave the issue of masks to school boards but then said a spike in COVID-19 cases forced him to set the new mandate.
Obed Ramos, 15, a Shikellamy student, said he will wear his mask, but he doesn't like it.
"It makes it harder to breathe and I just don't like them," he said. "But I will wear it."
Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said the day went well and that school officials tried to work with families and provide medical exemption forms where applicable.
Bendle said there were few incidents but said he could not talk about any disciplinary actions taken.
Milton Area School District, which also worked with families, had a similar report.
"We had a great day today at the Milton Area School District, business as usual, Milton Area Director of Student Services Catherin Girton said. "Students arriving at school without a mask were provided a mask or face shield.”
Girton said the district recognized that some students with medical conditions may need accommodations under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act or Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).
"The district worked with families of students with medical conditions last school year when masking was required,” she said. "The few parents that requested a masking exception today were provided a school district form to be completed by their child’s physician. Students are expected to wear masks until medical documentation is received and considered by the educational team."
Attendance rates do not appear impacted by the new order, said Girton.
Line Mountain Superintendent Dave Campbell said the district cannot provide information about student discipline.
"I can say everyone — students, staff and administration — are all doing the best they can under the circumstances and the district is focusing on what we can always attempt to control and that is educating our students,” Campbell said.
More than 95 percent of Midd-West School District students are complying with the mask mandate, Superintendent Joe Stroup said.
“There is some confusion about the order,” he said, adding that district officials are “working with” families of children who are resisting wearing masks. “We have some things to work out.”
Stroup said, however, that most children want to be in the school building and an expected increase in cyber school enrollment has not occurred.
Danville Area Superintendent Ricki Boyle said her district's day went smoothly.
"There were not any real issues," Boyle said. "A few students in each building were given masks without incident.”
Boyle said some parents put in requests for exemptions, but no student was sent home for not wearing a mask.
"If a student refused, the parent was called by the principal, and the situation was resolved,” she said.
Lewisburg Area School District shifted to universal masking across all grade levels on Sept. 1, ahead of the governor’s ordered Tuesday start date. There were rumors of possible protests by students or parents on Tuesday but that didn’t materialize, according to Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock.
“We did not have any issues today,” Polinchock said. “If we have any issues with noncompliance, the students will be isolated in an area of the school where they can receive their instruction remotely. We intend to handle this just like we would any other instance of noncompliance.”
Superintendents of Pennsylvania public schools received legal guidance that they must enforce the order as they would other school rules, Polinchock said. Otherwise, she said they risk losing their commission, licensure or employment.
Daily Item reporters Marcia Moore, Eric Scicchitano, Justin Strawser and Joe Sylvester contributed to this report.