MOUNT CARMEL — Elementary school students in Mount Carmel Area School District will be learning on a virtual model beginning Monday.
The district's junior senior high school, and the Northumberland County Career and Technical Center will shift to all virtual classes for four days upon returning from Thanksgiving break due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, according to Mount Carmel Superintendent Pete Cheddar.
Cheddar said Mount Carmel is making the proactive move due to four new cases in the district — one in a junior-senior high school student and three in the elementary school.
“Three of the four cases are related to the same exposure outside of our school,” Cheddar said. “We have already contacted the Department of Health and will be working closely with our nursing department to determine any possible additional close contacts.”
Due to a rise in cases and staffing issues, Mount Carmel’s elementary school will be only virtual on Monday and Tuesday. The junior-senior high school will operate regularly on those days. Tuesday will be an Act 80 day, so students in the junior-senior high school will dismiss early.
Upon the return from Thanksgiving break, all schools in the district, along with the technical school, will go to a virtual model from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4.
Free lunches will be distributed for Mount Carmel student on Dec. 1 and Dec. 3 per a schedule listed on the school district’s website, mca.k12.pa.us.
Tonado Buddy Bags will be sent home with students on Tuesday and will be available for pickup at the junior senior high school main office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 4.
Cheddar also said any family in need of child day care should contact Joanne Sloneem of the Susquehanna Valley United Way at 570-988-0993.
Parents are asked to contact their respective school buildings with any questions.