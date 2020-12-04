MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Area School District announced an extension to virtual learning for all students until Dec. 11 due to rising COVID-19 cases, according to a district announcement on Friday.
On Friday, the district was notified of two positive tests—one staff employee in the elementary school and one staff member in the district office. An extracurricular activity school employee tested positive on Thursday and six students and two other extracurricular activity staff members are considered to be close contacts and must quarantine as a result. The nursing department and the state Department of Health have been contacted, according to Superintendent Pete Cheddar.
"Due to the high number of staff members and students within our learning community who are awaiting COVID-19 test results, quarantining, and/or tested positive themselves since our Thanksgiving break closure, Mount Carmel Area will temporarily extend our virtual learning for all students K-12 through next Friday, Dec. 11," Cheddar said.
The district will reassess the situation next week to determine if returning to full in-person learning on Monday, Dec. 14, is feasible, said Cheddar.
"Our hope and goal will be to return to full in peson instruction on the 14th," he said. "Please remember we are making these difficult decisions with the safety of your children and our staff at the forefront."
The Northumberland County Career and Technolocial Center in Coal Township will be open for in-person instruction. Students will follow their normal transportation schedule, the superintendent said.
For childcare-related issues, Cheddar encouraged the community to reach out to the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way at 570-988-0993.
Virtual lunch pick up scheduled during the week of Dec. 7-11 is found on the district website. It will remain the same as the previous week, Cheddar said.
"We ask our learning community to continue practicing important COVID-19 mitigation efforts related to the consistent wearing of masks, keeping social distance, and practicing frequent hand washing," said Cheddar. "We also ask that our learning community continues morning screenings and staying home when sick or exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms."
Cheddar asked parents to communicate with the school district if one of their children has been in direct contact of any positive cases.