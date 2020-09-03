The Mount Carmel Area School District will shift to all virtual instruction until Sept. 17 after a fifth positive COVID-19 test.
District officials made the announcement on social media and the district's website this afternoon. Students will begin exclusive remote learning on Friday. In addition, all of the district's extracurricular and athletic events are canceled through Sept. 11.
According to a release, district officials have "been in regular communication with the PA State Department of Health (DOH) and the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE). In an abundance of caution, based on data, protocols, established metrics, and the potential for community spread, both agencies are recommending a full district closure of in-person instruction for two weeks. The school district and Pennsylvania Department of Health will continue to assess community spread over the two-week time period."
School officials said if cases are controlled over the next two weeks, in-person classes can resume Sept. 18.
School meals for all students enrolled in our district will still be provided under the following schedule: Junior-Senior High Building: Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 12:30 to 1 p.m. outside the main office. Elementary Building: Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. outside the elementary cafeteria doors. No meals will be provided on Monday, but food pickup will be available Sept. 4 and Sept. 9.
Southern Columbia Area School District announced its plan to start using a hybrid learning model in response to Columbia County's increase in cases on Wednesday.