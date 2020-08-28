Students at two school districts — Bloomsburg and Mount Carmel — have tested positive for COVID-19, according to district officials.
Mount Carmel superintendent Pete Cheddar confirmed Mount Carmel's case in a letter posted to the district's website and social media this afternoon. Bloomsburg officials posted an alert on the district's website. Both schools began school on Monday.
Cheddar said the student was not in attendance at school during regular school hours but was at an after-school activity this week.
"We are not giving out more specific information and trying to keep the information confidential on the student’s behalf," Cheddar wrote.
Cheddar said students that were in contact with this student will quarantine for 14 days from their most recent contact with the student, as per guidance from the state Department of Health.
Students who came into contact with the student have been contacted by the school district already and will also receive a follow-up phone call from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
"If any student that was in contact should exhibit any symptoms, they should contact their health care provider immediately," Cheddar wrote. "The health and safety of our students and staff is of the highest priority to our district. We have spent countless hours working in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to create Health and Safety Plans that make every effort possible to keep our students healthy and safe."
The Bloomsburg case was in a high school student, school leaders said.
"Our health professionals worked with the Department of Health to complete contact tracing of our school community," the district's alert said. "The faculty, staff, students and their families who meet the DOH criteria for exposure have been contacted and informed that they will need to self-quarantine for 14 days.
"In these challenging and unprecedented times, it is reassuring to know that our systems, structures, and plans are effective in practice. We look forward to our continued work with our faculty, staff, students and our community partners to provide as safe and as effective a learning environment as possible."
School will be back in session as scheduled on Monday, Bloomsburg officials said.