MOUNT CARMEL — Effective immediately the Mount Carmel Area School District will require all students, staff and visitors to wear masks.
The Mount Carmel Area School District board of directors voted Monday night in favor of the mask mandate, according to Superintendent Pete Cheddar.
"Please understand that this decision was not taken lightly. In the past week, we have had multiple positive cases that resulted in dozens of students needing to quarantine as a result," Cheddar said. "This decision was made due to our belief that this choice will ensure our buildings stay open five days per week for in-person instruction and will decrease the number of students that would possibly need to quarantine as inevitable cases rise. Where 40 students needed to quarantine today due to two positive cases, if masks were worn at all times by students, less than five would have had to possibly quarantine.
Cheddar thanked the learning community for supporting the district.
"We will again need to work together for the betterment and overall safety of our students and staff," he said. "We will overcome this pandemic, together as a community."
Mount Carmel becomes the third district in the last two days to change school masking rules, following Danville and Southern Columbia, both on Sunday.
Like Mount Carmel, all students, teachers and visitors are required to wear masks at Southern Columbia as the district starts its school year. Danville is requiring students in kindergarten through grade 5 and all unvaccinated faculty and staff members to wear masks. Students in grades 6-12 are encouraged to wear masks.