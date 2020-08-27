The Campus Theatre has temporarily suspended its Movies by Moonlight program due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Union County.
"It is with a steadfast focus on the health and safety of our community that we have made the decision to temporarily suspend these movie showings," Theatre officials wrote in a statement. "Because of the Movies by Moonlight’s popularity and the high rate of COVID spread in our area, it has become increasingly difficult to follow attendance guidelines and ensure everyone’s safety."
The release notes the board will monitor the pandemic and resume films "as soon as safely possible."