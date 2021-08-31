Midd-West School Board President Victor Abate anticipates many parents in his Snyder County will be upset by Gov. Tom Wolf’s mask mandate at schools.
School leaders in Lewisburg aren't even waiting the mandate to go into effect; they are requiring masks beginning Wednesday.
“I don’t think it’s going to go over really well in our district. The parents I’ve talked with are overwhelmingly opposed to mandated mask-wearing. They feel they should be the ones to decide for their children,” Abate said. “I agree with them.”
On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf reinstated a statewide mask mandate, requiring masks to be worn inside K-12 school buildings, early learning programs and child care providers beginning Tuesday.
Lewisburg will begin requiring all students, staffers and visitors to wear masks on Wednesday, Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock said Tuesday evening. She said the district, the only one in the Valley to begin the year with a mask mandate, was going to shift to universal masking even before the governor's announcement.
On Sunday night, Danville and Southern Columbia both put mask orders in place. Mount Carmel followed on Monday before Tuesday's announcement from the state.
"I believe with the increase in cases it was inevitable," said Danville Superintendent Ricki Boyle, who said parents in the district have come down on both sides of the issue. "This is actually an emergency order of the Acting Secretary of PA Department of Health. It is not surprising that the order has been put in place."
At Midd-West, Superintendent Joe Stroup also expects the number of students enrolling in the district’s cyber school will rise again as a result of the mandate.
“I’m bringing in more people (on Wednesday) to take the phone calls,” he said.
Last year, 200 students enrolled in cyber school, which Stroup attributed to masks being required. At the start of the 2021-22 academic year, there were 55 students in cyber school, the usual number.
Abate said his youngest son, a senior at Midd-West, will “do what he has to do” but questions why he got vaccinated if he still needs to cover his nose and mouth in public.
Superintendents Cathy Keegan at Milton and Dave Campbell both said their districts would fully comply with the new state mandate. Campbell said the move is made "in accordance with our posted health and safety plan."
Evangelical Community Hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker said Tuesday afternoon she backs the latest plan for masking in schools.
"We support every mitigation effort designed to stop the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 in our region," she said. "We share Gov. Wolf’s concerns about the impact of COVID-19 outbreaks in area school districts and child care centers. The required quarantining associated with outbreaks could significantly impact our staffing levels and our ability to continue caring for the community.
"We are hopeful mandatory masking in Pennsylvania schools and child care centers in conjunction with other mitigation techniques, like physical distancing and hand hygiene, will help keep our children in the classroom and our staff members on the job."