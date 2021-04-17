I actually tried reading H.R. 1, For the People Act, after listening to various media reports in order to see if I could understand it. It was a chore, with or without a glass of wine in hand. I recommend everyone give it a try.
Based on what I read, I am not in favor of several of its components: The registration process, the lack of voting ID, and the vote-by-mail process.
As I am understanding the proposed registration process, anyone and everyone who provides information to a government agency; e.g. motor vehicles, social services, etc. or students registering for college classes, must be registered to vote unless the person affirmatively declines to be registered. On its face, that can be fine.
However, 26 states make immigrants eligible for state-funded benefit programs. Sixteen states and Washington, D.C., allow unauthorized immigrants to get a driver’s license. Would all of these folks be automatically registered to vote? Perhaps these respective states’ forms already check a box about citizenship, but who knows.
Anyone not registering through an agency needs only sign a form under penalty of perjury. No ID is required. Registrations would also be allowed until election day and give little if any time to verify voting eligibility. Waiting until after the fact is too late. For example, federal attorneys in North Carolina recently announced that 24 (additional) people have been charged with fraudulent voting. The charges include making false claims of U.S. citizenship in order to register to vote, naturalization fraud, and fraud and misuse of visas, permits, and other documents as it relates to the registration to vote. The defendants come from 15 countries and will face jail time and fines of up to $350,000 if convicted. But their votes were already cast. If this can happen under current voting rules, I think it can easily get worse under H.R. 1.
I believe voting integrity must involve voter ID. The Supreme Court concluded in 2008 that voter ID is constitutional and doesn’t impose an unreasonable burden on voters. This decision had stemmed from cases brought by the DOJ against Texas and North Carolina. The premise was that requiring an ID to vote disenfranchised minority voters, but the facts actually proved otherwise. I believe the thinking that minority voters can’t navigate IDs is patently racist, especially in 2021.
I’ve heard Dr. Alveda King recently comment on Georgia’s ID voting requirement being erroneously compared to Jim Crow law. To paraphrase, her view is that Blacks won the right to be recognized and acknowledged as citizens of the U.S. in order to be able to vote. She feels the country should not dispense with using an ID, which represents that important, hard-fought recognition.
I am all for absentee voting when a person can’t get to a polling place. In order to receive a ballot by mail, a voter might need a signature if their state already requires one; but H.R. 1 actually prohibits requiring a witness to that signature. H.R. 1 also prohibits requesting any form of identification from someone requesting an absentee ballot. This tells me that absentee ballots can be requested, and thereby submitted, without proper verification. The only positive is that a state can require in-person, first-time voting.
H.R. 1 does not change an existing policy that allows candidates to draw a salary of up to $174,000 from campaign funds. (That policy doesn’t apply to those who are already in Congress.) This has nothing to do with registration and voting but thought I’d share. Nice work if you can get it.
I believe H.R. 1 waters down and does not build integrity into the registration and voting processes. To my mind, voting in any election is sacrosanct. I grew up in an immigrant family that placed high importance on voting. I’ve come to treat my vote akin to the “chain of custody” practice: From my hand to the ballot box. And my one and only vote, privileged to me in American citizenship, is too important to support these areas of H.R. 1.
Blandina Lecce lives in Selinsgrove.