National Beef, in partnership with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, will provide $100,000 in grant funds to local nonprofit agencies and school districts in the wake of the COVID-19 response.
The funds "will go toward community COVID-19 response efforts to support basic needs, childcare, access to technology, and out-of-school enrichment programs," according to a press release.
Organizations benefiting from the funding include the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, the Middlecreek Area Community Center, Concerned Citizens for Childcare, Summit Early Learning, The REC in Selinsgrove, TIME for Teens, and the Donald Heiter Community Center. Midd-West, Selinsgrove, Shikellamy, Milton school districts and SUN Area Technical Institute will receive funding.
The Hummels Wharf plant also has allocated finds to several local nonprofits who are providing COVID-19 basic needs, such as food, childcare to support working families, and enrichment of out-of-school programs, especially for teens who demonstrate financial or behavioral needs.
"Because of the ongoing threat of COVID-19, districts across the region report there is a high likelihood the 2020-21 school year will consist of hybrid instruction – partially remote and partially traditional schooling," the release notes. "The company’s support of technological infrastructure will enable students to participate in remote learning, fostering educational opportunities for community students."
“These agencies provide services, which are critical to the COVID relief and recovery effort,” said Micah Miner, General Manager for National Beef, Hummels Wharf, “and we are committed to helping them protect and support our community.”
“We are so glad to be partnering with National Beef to bring these much-needed resources to organizations in our area that are making a great difference in their responses to COVID-19. We are grateful for all the support that we have received as a community from National Beef,” said Joanne Troutman, president & CEO of Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.