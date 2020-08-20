MILTON — A Pennsylvania National Guard team was deployed to Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday and another will be sent today that will provide 24-hour staffing support at the facility.
The state, in a news release Wednesday evening, said it installed a temporary manager at the facility, a regulatory action due to deficiencies found at the facility.
The state placed a temporary manager — Senior Health Care Solutions of Scranton — at the facility “to ensure proper infection control procedures are being followed and that the operators of the facility are doing their job to protect residents and staff,” said state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.
Tuesday’s update from the state showed 73 resident cases and 13 deaths at the facility, and 36 positive cases among staffers. A statement from the facility’s corporate lawyer, Steven D. Weiner, of Kaufman Borgeest and Ryan LLP, of Valhalla, N.Y., said there have now been 16 deaths at the facility.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths over the past few weeks at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was not totally surprising to Jack Fisher, whose mother was a resident and died Aug. 10 of the virus. She was 95.
“My sister, Judy, and I visited our mother daily for two years at that nursing home,” Fisher said Wednesday. “But by the earliest stages of the pandemic, I just knew that if the virus was introduced in the nursing home it would spread like wildfire, be serious and devastating. I had seen news of that happening at other nursing homes in Pennsylvania and around the country.”
At the time, federal and state regulations said that nursing homes could re-admit positive COVID patients. “That didn’t make any sense at all,” he said. “Then (the Department of Health) said they could establish a quarantine area and, my God, I suspected the aides were not up to that, in addition to taking care of the regular residents. They weren’t equipped to handle residents in quarantine.”
Fisher thought the center was “understaffed. So Judy and I suspected they were ill-equipped to handle anything like a pandemic.
“But I’ll not criticize the nurses and aides at the Milton home. Not ever,” he said. “I’m not criticizing them. It is the way the system is set up.”
In their defense, Fisher added, “the Milton center established a policy of not re-admitting patients who had contracted COVID, even though state and federal regulations said they could do that.”
Fisher believes the staff was underprepared in August to handle a pandemic that has received international attention since March.
Calls to Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation went unanswered and questions were emailed to the facility and it’s corporate owner, Bedrock Care, of New York.
Company counsel Weiner responded to the questions with a statement about the Milton facility Wednesday evening.
“We have been working closely with the state and the newly created Regional Response Health Collaboration Program in an effort to defeat this deadly virus, which has resulted in a recent acute outbreak at our facility,” he said.
Weiner said that Bedrock Care is also “working closely with the state to help supplement and support our staff, which has also been ravaged by the virus ... We are partnering with state to help provide hands-on outside assistance and management, which is expected to also include deploying members of the National Guard to help allow professional staff to be entirely focused on delivering necessary patient care.”
He continued: “The facility is in close communication with an area hospital (Geisinger) and the Department of Health “to consider transfer of some of our residents who have complex medical issues for which a higher level of care may be indicated,” he said.
Presently, about 70 percent of the resident population as well as a significant proportion of staff, have tested positive for the virus, he said.
“We continue to update and report the status of cases daily to the state and indeed, whereas testing at the facility had been negative previously, we are deeply saddened to report that as of Tuesday, there had been 16 resident deaths since the outbreak was first detected about 2 weeks ago and we deeply grieve for their loss,” he said.
“Though our extraordinarily devoted staff has also been profoundly impacted as well,” Weiner continued, “we have strived to continue to meet the needs of our residents, keep family informed and, as noted, are working in close coordination with various outside entities to provide supplemental assistance.”
From the beginning, families and friends of residents in the nursing home had “expressed concerns” to state House Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, Sunbury, in whose district the Rehabilitation Center is located.
“I passed on those concerns either to the Department of Health or the governor’s office, and to our leadership,” Culver said. “Unfortunately and tragically COVID got into this nursing home and that resulted in quite a few infected residents and workers and deaths.
“This impact will be greatly felt throughout the community,” Culver said. “I know it’s frustrating. I know people wish I could just step in, but it is beyond my authority to do so. But I have been in dialogue with the governor’s office.”
The state said the first National Guard team was brought in to assess the nursing home and provide training on personal protective equipment. The second team will provide staffing at the facility for five weeks.